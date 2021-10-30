Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Viking Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Viking Therapeutics Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics traded down -$0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 119219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560545. Shares of Viking Therapeutics were trading at $5.86 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $10.09. While on yearly highs and lows, Viking Therapeutics's today has traded high as $6.01 and has touched $5.86 on the downward trend.

Viking Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

Viking Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Viking Therapeutics has generated ($0.54) earnings per share over the last year (($0.67) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Viking Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($1.18) per share. Viking Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021.

The P/E ratio of Viking Therapeutics is -8.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Viking Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $5.87 And 5 day price change is $0.23 (3.99%) with average volume for 5 day average is 590,944. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $5.94 and 20 day price change is -$0.15 (-2.44%) and average 20 day moving volume is 472,956. 50 day moving average is $6.25 and 50 day price change is $0.41 ( 7.35%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 606,364. 200 day moving average is $6.33 and 200 day price change is -$0.67 (-10.06%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 962,703.

Other owners latest trading in Viking Therapeutics :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 38,927 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Viking Therapeutics

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Wedbush Securities Inc. were 16,500 which equates to market value of $0.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Viking Therapeutics

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 22,929 which equates to market value of $0.14M and appx 0.00% owners of Viking Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 48.68% for Viking Therapeutics

