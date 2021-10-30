Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded by Barclays PLC to Overweight

Visteon stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Visteon Upgraded by Barclays PLC on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of Equal Weight.

Shares of Visteon traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $112.22. 92851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291398. Shares of Visteon were trading at $112.22 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average is $117.18.Visteon has a 12 month low of $111.61 and a 12 month high of $147.55. While on yearly highs and lows, Visteon's today has traded high as $114.60 and has touched $111.61 on the downward trend.

Visteon Earnings and What to expect:

Visteon last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business earned $631 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year ($1.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.9. Earnings for Visteon are expected to grow by 138.33% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $5.72 per share. Visteon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Visteon are expected to grow by 138.33% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $5.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Visteon is 110.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.19. The P/E ratio of Visteon is 110.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 21.55. Visteon has a P/B Ratio of 6.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $105.43 And 5 day price change is $7.70 (7.37%) with average volume for 5 day average is 392,521. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $104.33 and 20 day price change is $15.77 (16.35%) and average 20 day moving volume is 301,980. 50 day moving average is $102.66 and 50 day price change is $8.54 ( 8.24%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 238,954. 200 day moving average is $117.18 and 200 day price change is -$31.18 (-21.75%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 250,577.

Other owners latest trading in Visteon :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC were 35,714 which equates to market value of $3.37M and appx 0.40% owners of Visteon

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 2,319 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Visteon

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 20,701 which equates to market value of $1.95M and appx 0.00% owners of Visteon

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Visteon

