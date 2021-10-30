MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates last released its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Its revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.9. Earnings for Manhattan Associates are expected to decrease by -4.70% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.42 per share. Manhattan Associates has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MANH)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Manhattan Associates in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Manhattan Associates stock.

Manhattan Associates

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. New York Community Bancorp has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year ($1.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Earnings for New York Community Bancorp are expected to grow by 1.57% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.29 per share. New York Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NYCB)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New York Community Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” New York Community Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NYCB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

New York Community Bancorp

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm earned $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Its revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Bancshares has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year ($1.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for Huntington Bancshares are expected to decrease by -8.28% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.44 per share. Huntington Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBAN)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huntington Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Huntington Bancshares stock.

Huntington Bancshares

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for Stellus Capital Investment are expected to grow by 1.71% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.19 per share. Stellus Capital Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCM)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stellus Capital Investment in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stellus Capital Investment stock.

Stellus Capital Investment