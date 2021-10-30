RBB BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year ($2.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for RBB Bancorp are expected to grow by 9.36% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $2.92 per share. RBB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RBB BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RBB)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RBB Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” RBB Bancorp stock.

RBB Bancorp

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities last issued its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $1.43. AvalonBay Communities has generated $8.69 earnings per share over the last year ($7.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Earnings for AvalonBay Communities are expected to grow by 9.01% in the coming year, from $7.99 to $8.71 per share. AvalonBay Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVB)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AvalonBay Communities in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AvalonBay Communities stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AVB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AvalonBay Communities

GRAHAM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GHM)

Graham last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. Graham has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.6. Graham has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRAHAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GHM)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Graham in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Graham stock.

Graham

VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company earned $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Its revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vocera Communications has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year (($0.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vocera Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.01) per share. Vocera Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VCRA)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vocera Communications in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vocera Communications stock.

Vocera Communications