BANK OF HAWAII EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii last released its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year ($5.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Earnings for Bank of Hawaii are expected to decrease by -12.31% in the coming year, from $5.85 to $5.13 per share. Bank of Hawaii has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK OF HAWAII A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BOH)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank of Hawaii in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bank of Hawaii stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BOH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bank of Hawaii

HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

NOODLES & COMPANY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company last issued its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business earned $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Noodles & Company has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($0.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Noodles & Company are expected to grow by 83.33% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.44 per share. Noodles & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOODLES & COMPANY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NDLS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Noodles & Company in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Noodles & Company stock.

Noodles & Company

HILLTOP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year ($5.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Earnings for Hilltop are expected to decrease by -38.33% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $2.51 per share. Hilltop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HILLTOP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HTH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hilltop in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hilltop stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HTH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hilltop