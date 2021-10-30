WASTE MANAGEMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management last announced its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year ($3.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.5. Earnings for Waste Management are expected to grow by 11.59% in the coming year, from $4.92 to $5.49 per share. Waste Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waste Management in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Waste Management stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bunge last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge has generated $8.30 earnings per share over the last year ($13.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Earnings for Bunge are expected to decrease by -14.82% in the coming year, from $8.84 to $7.53 per share. Bunge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bunge in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bunge stock.

Gilead Sciences last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has generated $7.09 earnings per share over the last year ($4.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Earnings for Gilead Sciences are expected to decrease by -3.64% in the coming year, from $7.15 to $6.89 per share. Gilead Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gilead Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gilead Sciences stock.

Dril-Quip last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Its revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dril-Quip has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year (($1.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Dril-Quip are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($0.10) per share. Dril-Quip has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dril-Quip in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Dril-Quip stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DRQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

