Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Washington Trust Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Washington Trust Bancorp Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $54.82. 4611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38528. Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp were trading at $54.82 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $56.60. While on yearly highs and lows, Washington Trust Bancorp's today has traded high as $55.14 and has touched $54.21 on the downward trend.

Washington Trust Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Washington Trust Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Washington Trust Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.50% in the coming year, from $4.24 to $3.71 per share. Washington Trust Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Washington Trust Bancorp is 12.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Washington Trust Bancorp is 12.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. Washington Trust Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $54.89 And 5 day price change is -$0.31 (-0.56%) with average volume for 5 day average is 28,226. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $54.67 and 20 day price change is $0.52 (0.96%) and average 20 day moving volume is 30,226. 50 day moving average is $53.07 and 50 day price change is $3.67 ( 7.19%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 39,613. 200 day moving average is $51.36 and 200 day price change is $6.62 (13.76%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 59,992.

Other owners latest trading in Washington Trust Bancorp :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 8,409 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.00% owners of Washington Trust Bancorp

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 7,324 which equates to market value of $0.39M and appx 0.00% owners of Washington Trust Bancorp

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC were 31,226 which equates to market value of $1.65M and appx 0.00% owners of Washington Trust Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 72.03% for Washington Trust Bancorp

