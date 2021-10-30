Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Western New England Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Western New England Bancorp Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp traded no change $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 9935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43268. Shares of Western New England Bancorp were trading at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.98. While on yearly highs and lows, Western New England Bancorp's today has traded high as $9.98 and has touched $9.66 on the downward trend.

Western New England Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Western New England Bancorp last released its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for Western New England Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.23% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.79 per share. Western New England Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $9.34 And 5 day price change is $1.01 (11.41%) with average volume for 5 day average is 42,478. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $8.96 and 20 day price change is $1.10 (12.56%) and average 20 day moving volume is 36,804. 50 day moving average is $8.67 and 50 day price change is $1.21 ( 13.99%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 40,954. 200 day moving average is $8.24 and 200 day price change is $3.09 (45.64%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 98,839.

Other owners latest trading in Western New England Bancorp :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 11,331 which equates to market value of $97K and appx 0.00% owners of Western New England Bancorp

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Hennessy Advisors Inc. were 106,000 which equates to market value of $0.90M and appx 0.10% owners of Western New England Bancorp

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. were 11,933 which equates to market value of $0.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Western New England Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 50.10% for Western New England Bancorp

