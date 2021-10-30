ALBANY INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International last issued its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year ($3.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Earnings for Albany International are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $3.52 per share. Albany International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALBANY INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Albany International in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Albany International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AIN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Albany International

GLAXOSMITHKLINE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company earned $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year ($2.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Earnings for GlaxoSmithKline are expected to grow by 10.83% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $3.07 per share. GlaxoSmithKline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLAXOSMITHKLINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GSK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GlaxoSmithKline in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” GlaxoSmithKline stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GSK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GlaxoSmithKline

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance has generated ($0.90) earnings per share over the last year ($0.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Earnings for Universal Insurance are expected to grow by 2.08% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $2.45 per share. Universal Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN UNIVERSAL INSURANCE? (NYSE:UVE)

Wall Street analysts have given Universal Insurance a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Universal Insurance wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

PTC THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $139 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has generated ($6.50) earnings per share over the last year (($5.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PTC Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.07) to ($3.61) per share. PTC Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PTC THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTCT)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PTC Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PTC Therapeutics stock.

PTC Therapeutics