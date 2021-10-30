CENTENE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CNC)

Centene last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company earned $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Its revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.4. Earnings for Centene are expected to grow by 11.09% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $5.71 per share. Centene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTENE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNC)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Centene in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Centene stock.

CYRUSONE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CyrusOne has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year ($0.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.5. Earnings for CyrusOne are expected to grow by 4.25% in the coming year, from $4.00 to $4.17 per share. CyrusOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYRUSONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CONE)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CyrusOne in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CyrusOne stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CONE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DEXCOM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Its revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year ($5.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.7. Earnings for DexCom are expected to grow by 37.40% in the coming year, from $2.46 to $3.38 per share. DexCom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DEXCOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DXCM)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DexCom in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DexCom stock.

HERITAGE COMMERCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Earnings for Heritage Commerce are expected to decrease by -1.28% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.77 per share. Heritage Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERITAGE COMMERCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTBK)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heritage Commerce in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heritage Commerce stock.

