SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year ($2.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Earnings for Sensata Technologies are expected to grow by 14.33% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $4.07 per share. Sensata Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ST)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sensata Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sensata Technologies stock.

Sensata Technologies

ANTERO MIDSTREAM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company earned $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Antero Midstream has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Earnings for Antero Midstream are expected to grow by 16.90% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.83 per share. Antero Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANTERO MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AM)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Antero Midstream in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Antero Midstream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Antero Midstream

THE CARLYLE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year ($7.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for The Carlyle Group are expected to grow by 11.84% in the coming year, from $3.21 to $3.59 per share. The Carlyle Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE CARLYLE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Carlyle Group in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Carlyle Group stock.

The Carlyle Group

NATIONAL BANKSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Earnings for National Bankshares are expected to decrease by -8.84% in the coming year, from $2.94 to $2.68 per share.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES? (NASDAQ:NKSH)

