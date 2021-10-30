CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp last posted its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cathay General Bancorp has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year ($3.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for Cathay General Bancorp are expected to decrease by -2.42% in the coming year, from $3.72 to $3.63 per share. Cathay General Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CATY)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cathay General Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cathay General Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CATY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cathay General Bancorp

THE COCA-COLA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company earned $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Its revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Coca-Cola has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year ($1.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Earnings for The Coca-Cola are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $2.40 per share. The Coca-Cola has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE COCA-COLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KO)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Coca-Cola in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Coca-Cola stock.

The Coca-Cola

STONERIDGE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Its revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year ($1.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Earnings for Stoneridge are expected to grow by 355.56% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.82 per share. Stoneridge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STONERIDGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SRI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stoneridge in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Stoneridge stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SRI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Stoneridge

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.47. The company earned $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Its revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year (($1.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to $2.24 per share.

IS FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FTAI)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors