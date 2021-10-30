FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries last released its earnings results on August 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $136.17 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Flexsteel Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

TELADOC HEALTH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year (($5.67) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Teladoc Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.44) to ($1.59) per share. Teladoc Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

25 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teladoc Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teladoc Health stock.

CPS TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.6. CPS Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

TRIMAS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm earned $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year (($1.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TriMas are expected to grow by 14.35% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $2.63 per share. TriMas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

