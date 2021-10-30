FIVE STAR BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Five Star Bancorp are expected to decrease by -13.57% in the coming year, from $2.21 to $1.91 per share. Five Star Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIVE STAR BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSBC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Five Star Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Five Star Bancorp stock.

GARMIN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year ($6.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Earnings for Garmin are expected to grow by 12.68% in the coming year, from $5.60 to $6.31 per share. Garmin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GARMIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRMN)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Garmin in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Garmin stock.

LANDMARK BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Landmark Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

OSI SYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company earned $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has generated $5.32 earnings per share over the last year ($4.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Earnings for OSI Systems are expected to grow by 8.46% in the coming year, from $5.79 to $6.28 per share. OSI Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OSI SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSIS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OSI Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OSI Systems stock.

OSI Systems