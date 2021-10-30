LAKELAND FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year ($3.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Earnings for Lakeland Financial are expected to decrease by -8.60% in the coming year, from $3.72 to $3.40 per share. Lakeland Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAKELAND FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LKFN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lakeland Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lakeland Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LKFN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($2.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.4. Earnings for Edwards Lifesciences are expected to grow by 13.72% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $2.57 per share. Edwards Lifesciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EW)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Edwards Lifesciences in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Edwards Lifesciences stock.

FARMLAND PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Farmland Partners has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Farmland Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.26 per share. Farmland Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FARMLAND PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FPI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Farmland Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Farmland Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TOWNEBANK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($2.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Earnings for TowneBank are expected to decrease by -24.39% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $2.17 per share. TowneBank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TOWNEBANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TOWN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TowneBank in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TowneBank stock.

