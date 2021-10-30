ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business earned $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Its revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has generated $7.30 earnings per share over the last year ($6.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. Earnings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $7.78 to $8.41 per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust last posted its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.17. Ashford Hospitality Trust has generated ($179.30) earnings per share over the last year (($130.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ashford Hospitality Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.78) to $3.05 per share. Ashford Hospitality Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AHT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ashford Hospitality Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AHT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust

CTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CTS)

CTS last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business earned $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. CTS has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Earnings for CTS are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $1.80 to $2.00 per share. CTS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CTS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CTS in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CTS stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CTS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CTS

VEON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON last released its earnings results on August 29th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business earned $2.07 billion during the quarter. VEON has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for VEON are expected to grow by 17.14% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.41 per share. VEON has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VEON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VEON)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VEON in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” VEON stock.

VEON