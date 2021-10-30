CORNING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GLW)

Corning last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($1.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. Earnings for Corning are expected to grow by 13.62% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.42 per share. Corning has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORNING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GLW)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corning in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Corning stock.

VERTIV EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Its revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.6. Earnings for Vertiv are expected to grow by 24.24% in the coming year, from $0.99 to $1.23 per share. Vertiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERTIV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VRT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vertiv in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vertiv stock.

NEWMONT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business earned $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Newmont has generated $2.66 earnings per share over the last year ($3.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for Newmont are expected to grow by 4.23% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $3.70 per share. Newmont has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEWMONT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newmont in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Newmont stock.

AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Amalgamated Financial has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Earnings for Amalgamated Financial are expected to grow by 22.00% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.83 per share. Amalgamated Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMAL)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amalgamated Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amalgamated Financial stock.

