HUBBELL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. The business earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has generated $7.58 earnings per share over the last year ($6.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. Earnings for Hubbell are expected to grow by 10.69% in the coming year, from $8.70 to $9.63 per share. Hubbell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUBBELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HUBB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hubbell in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hubbell stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HUBB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm earned $616 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Element Solutions has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Earnings for Element Solutions are expected to grow by 10.14% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.52 per share. Element Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELEMENT SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESI)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Element Solutions in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Element Solutions stock.

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has generated ($7.46) earnings per share over the last year (($7.59) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.15) to ($3.89) per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALNY)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock.

ESCALADE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year ($2.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Earnings for Escalade are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $1.60 to $1.76 per share. Escalade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESCALADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESCA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Escalade in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Escalade stock.

