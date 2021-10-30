RANGE RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Its revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Range Resources has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year (($3.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Range Resources are expected to grow by 40.76% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $2.21 per share. Range Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RANGE RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RRC)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Range Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Range Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALKERMES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business earned $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Its revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year (($0.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alkermes are expected to grow by 728.57% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.58 per share. Alkermes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALKERMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALKS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alkermes in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Alkermes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALKS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LKQ EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Its revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year ($3.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Earnings for LKQ are expected to grow by 4.34% in the coming year, from $3.69 to $3.85 per share. LKQ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LKQ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LKQ)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LKQ in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” LKQ stock.

OP BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:OPBK)

OP Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

