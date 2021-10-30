UBS GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group last issued its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Its revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UBS Group has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for UBS Group are expected to remain at $1.82 per share in the coming year. UBS Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UBS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UBS)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UBS Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” UBS Group stock.

UBS Group

ENEL AMÉRICAS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Enel Américas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENEL AMÉRICAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENIA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enel Américas in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Enel Américas stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ENIA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Enel Américas

MOODY’S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Its revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has generated $10.15 earnings per share over the last year ($11.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.4. Earnings for Moody’s are expected to grow by 4.81% in the coming year, from $11.84 to $12.41 per share. Moody’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 11th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOODY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MCO)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Moody’s in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Moody’s stock.

Moody’s

DIEBOLD NIXDORF EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business earned $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Diebold Nixdorf has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year (($2.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Diebold Nixdorf are expected to grow by 26.84% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $2.41 per share. Diebold Nixdorf has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIEBOLD NIXDORF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DBD)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diebold Nixdorf in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Diebold Nixdorf stock.

Diebold Nixdorf