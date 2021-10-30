JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son last posted its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($5.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

SOUTHERN COPPER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year ($3.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Earnings for Southern Copper are expected to remain at $4.51 per share in the coming year. Southern Copper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTHERN COPPER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCCO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southern Copper in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Southern Copper stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SCCO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp last issued its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year ($1.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for First Northwest Bancorp are expected to grow by 3.77% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.10 per share. First Northwest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FNWB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Northwest Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Northwest Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FNWB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LENDINGTREE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. LendingTree has generated ($1.72) earnings per share over the last year (($0.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LendingTree are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.16) to ($0.23) per share. LendingTree has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LENDINGTREE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TREE)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LendingTree in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” LendingTree stock.

