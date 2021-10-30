PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year ($5.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for Principal Financial Group are expected to grow by 8.78% in the coming year, from $6.49 to $7.06 per share. Principal Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFG)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Principal Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Principal Financial Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PFG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Principal Financial Group

STIFEL FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial last issued its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stifel Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($5.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Stifel Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STIFEL FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SF)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stifel Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Stifel Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Stifel Financial

XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business earned $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Earnings for Xcel Energy are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.17 per share. Xcel Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XCEL ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XEL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xcel Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Xcel Energy stock.

Xcel Energy

PRIMIS FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for Primis Financial are expected to decrease by -6.98% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.20 per share. Primis Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

