AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems last announced its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Earnings for Axalta Coating Systems are expected to grow by 25.41% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $2.27 per share. Axalta Coating Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AXTA)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axalta Coating Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Axalta Coating Systems stock.

Axalta Coating Systems

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.4. Earnings for Oxford Square Capital are expected to grow by 8.82% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.37 per share. Oxford Square Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oxford Square Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Oxford Square Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OXSQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Oxford Square Capital

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year ($0.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Earnings for Ribbon Communications are expected to grow by 13.95% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.49 per share. Ribbon Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RBBN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ribbon Communications in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ribbon Communications stock.

Ribbon Communications

FEDERATED HERMES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm earned $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Federated Hermes has generated $3.23 earnings per share over the last year ($3.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Federated Hermes are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $2.85 to $3.04 per share. Federated Hermes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FEDERATED HERMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FHI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Federated Hermes in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Federated Hermes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FHI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Federated Hermes