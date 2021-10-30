NOVARTIS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company earned $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Its revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Novartis has generated $5.75 earnings per share over the last year ($3.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Earnings for Novartis are expected to grow by 6.53% in the coming year, from $6.28 to $6.69 per share. Novartis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVARTIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVS)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novartis in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Novartis stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NVS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Novartis

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has generated $3.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.1. Earnings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies are expected to grow by 15.55% in the coming year, from $4.31 to $4.98 per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WAB)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

SHOPIFY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Its revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Shopify has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year ($19.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.7. Earnings for Shopify are expected to decrease by -6.98% in the coming year, from $4.01 to $3.73 per share. Shopify has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHOPIFY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHOP)

30 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shopify in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shopify stock.

Shopify

PREMIER FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Premier Financial has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($3.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Earnings for Premier Financial are expected to decrease by -18.10% in the coming year, from $3.48 to $2.85 per share. Premier Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PREMIER FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Premier Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Premier Financial stock.

Premier Financial