WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

WSFS Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. WSFS Financial Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of WSFS Financial traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $51.77. 61168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310742. Shares of WSFS Financial were trading at $51.77 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $56.08. While on yearly highs and lows, WSFS Financial's today has traded high as $52.14 and has touched $51.36 on the downward trend.

WSFS Financial Earnings and What to expect:

WSFS Financial last posted its earnings data on October 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year ($5.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Earnings for WSFS Financial are expected to decrease by -18.50% in the coming year, from $4.54 to $3.70 per share. WSFS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of WSFS Financial is 9.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of WSFS Financial is 9.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. WSFS Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $52.22 And 5 day price change is -$3.79 (-6.81%) with average volume for 5 day average is 293,904. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $53.81 and 20 day price change is -$0.34 (-0.65%) and average 20 day moving volume is 285,866. 50 day moving average is $48.98 and 50 day price change is $7.64 ( 17.27%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 252,006. 200 day moving average is $48.69 and 200 day price change is $4.74 (10.06%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 356,096.

Other owners latest trading in WSFS Financial :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 35,163 which equates to market value of $1.80M and appx 0.00% owners of WSFS Financial

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 59,512 which equates to market value of $3.05M and appx 0.00% owners of WSFS Financial

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Ziegler Capital Management LLC were 260,010 which equates to market value of $13.34M and appx 0.50% owners of WSFS Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.54% for WSFS Financial

