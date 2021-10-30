Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded by Bank of America Co. to Buy

Xcel Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Xcel Energy Upgraded by Bank of America Co. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Xcel Energy traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $64.50. 1173539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4033859. Shares of Xcel Energy were trading at $64.50 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66.Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $76.44. While on yearly highs and lows, Xcel Energy's today has traded high as $65.60 and has touched $64.50 on the downward trend.

Xcel Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Xcel Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Earnings for Xcel Energy are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.17 per share. Xcel Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Xcel Energy is 22.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Xcel Energy is 22.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.44. Xcel Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Xcel Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $64.44 And 5 day price change is -$0.19 (-0.29%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,738,880. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $64.42 and 20 day price change is $2.87 (4.59%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,878,045. 50 day moving average is $65.57 and 50 day price change is -$4.76 ( -6.79%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,348,610. 200 day moving average is $66.66 and 200 day price change is $1.80 (2.83%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,921,276.

Other owners latest trading in Xcel Energy :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 16,653 which equates to market value of $1.04M and appx 0.00% owners of Xcel Energy

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 17,154 which equates to market value of $1.07M and appx 0.00% owners of Xcel Energy

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 17,589 which equates to market value of $1.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Xcel Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.33% for Xcel Energy

