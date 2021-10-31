FIRST FOUNDATION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($2.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for First Foundation are expected to grow by 14.35% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $2.39 per share. First Foundation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST FOUNDATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FFWM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Foundation in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Foundation stock.

INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($1.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Earnings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust are expected to grow by 4.76% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $1.98 per share. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ILPT)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ILPT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EXPONENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company earned $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Its revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exponent has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($1.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.4. Earnings for Exponent are expected to grow by 7.87% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $1.92 per share. Exponent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXPONENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXPO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exponent in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Exponent stock.

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2021. The reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Piper Sandler Companies has generated $10.02 earnings per share over the last year ($10.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Earnings for Piper Sandler Companies are expected to decrease by -18.08% in the coming year, from $17.09 to $14.00 per share.

IS PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PIPR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Piper Sandler Companies in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Piper Sandler Companies stock.

