ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management last posted its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Artisan Partners Asset Management has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year ($4.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Artisan Partners Asset Management are expected to grow by 5.45% in the coming year, from $4.95 to $5.22 per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in APAM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CNO Financial Group has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year ($3.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Earnings for CNO Financial Group are expected to decrease by -0.84% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $2.35 per share. CNO Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNO Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CNO Financial Group stock.

LINCOLN ELECTRIC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lincoln Electric has generated $4.15 earnings per share over the last year ($4.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Earnings for Lincoln Electric are expected to grow by 9.89% in the coming year, from $6.17 to $6.78 per share. Lincoln Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 11th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lincoln Electric in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lincoln Electric stock.

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2021. The reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business earned $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has generated $11.60 earnings per share over the last year ($7.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Earnings for L3Harris Technologies are expected to grow by 9.98% in the coming year, from $13.03 to $14.33 per share.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for L3Harris Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” L3Harris Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LHX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

