NOV EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NOV)

NOV last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year (($1.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NOV are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to $0.23 per share. NOV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOV)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NOV in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NOV stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NOV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RYDER SYSTEM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:R)

Ryder System last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Its revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year ($4.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for Ryder System are expected to grow by 6.02% in the coming year, from $7.48 to $7.93 per share. Ryder System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RYDER SYSTEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:R)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ryder System in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ryder System stock.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has generated $6.07 earnings per share over the last year ($6.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Earnings for Check Point Software Technologies are expected to grow by 6.95% in the coming year, from $6.04 to $6.46 per share. Check Point Software Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHKP)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Check Point Software Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Check Point Software Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHKP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Earnings for First Financial Northwest are expected to decrease by -17.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.03 per share. First Financial Northwest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FFNW)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Financial Northwest in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Financial Northwest stock.

