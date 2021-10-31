ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year ($3.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. Earnings for Armstrong World Industries are expected to grow by 15.19% in the coming year, from $4.28 to $4.93 per share. Armstrong World Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AWI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Armstrong World Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Armstrong World Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AWI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FLOWSERVE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($1.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Earnings for Flowserve are expected to grow by 26.99% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $2.07 per share. Flowserve has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLOWSERVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flowserve in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Flowserve stock.

ARGENX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx has generated ($13.30) earnings per share over the last year (($6.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for argenx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($7.94) to ($16.74) per share. argenx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARGENX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARGX)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for argenx in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” argenx stock.

GSI TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. GSI Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). GSI Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GSI TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GSIT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GSI Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” GSI Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GSIT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

