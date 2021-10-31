LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year (($1.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Liberty Oilfield Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to $0.39 per share. Liberty Oilfield Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LBRT)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Liberty Oilfield Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LBRT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Liberty Oilfield Services

THE ST. JOE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter. The St. Joe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.6. The St. Joe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN THE ST. JOE? (NYSE:JOE)

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business earned $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Janus Henderson Group has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year ($3.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for Janus Henderson Group are expected to grow by 0.99% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $4.10 per share. Janus Henderson Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JANUS HENDERSON GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JHG)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Janus Henderson Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Janus Henderson Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JHG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Janus Henderson Group

WEYERHAEUSER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business earned $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Its revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Weyerhaeuser has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($3.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for Weyerhaeuser are expected to decrease by -52.52% in the coming year, from $3.37 to $1.60 per share.

IS WEYERHAEUSER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Weyerhaeuser in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Weyerhaeuser stock.

Weyerhaeuser