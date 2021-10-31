WESBANCO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco last announced its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. WesBanco has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($3.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for WesBanco are expected to decrease by -27.19% in the coming year, from $3.42 to $2.49 per share. WesBanco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESBANCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WSBC)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WesBanco in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” WesBanco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FORWARD AIR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Its revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Forward Air has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($1.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.8. Earnings for Forward Air are expected to grow by 21.43% in the coming year, from $3.92 to $4.76 per share. Forward Air has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORWARD AIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FWRD)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forward Air in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Forward Air stock.

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($5.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Earnings for Old Republic International are expected to decrease by -7.69% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $2.40 per share. Old Republic International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Old Republic International in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Old Republic International stock.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2021. The reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by $0.81. The company earned $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Its revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Group has generated ($18.31) earnings per share over the last year (($22.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Royal Caribbean Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($16.55) to $0.55 per share.

IS ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RCL)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Royal Caribbean Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Royal Caribbean Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RCL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

