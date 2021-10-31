HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm earned $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has generated $3.58 earnings per share over the last year ($2.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Earnings for Highwoods Properties are expected to grow by 3.52% in the coming year, from $3.69 to $3.82 per share. Highwoods Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HIW)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Highwoods Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Highwoods Properties stock.

Highwoods Properties

CONMED EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm earned $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year ($1.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.1. Earnings for CONMED are expected to grow by 18.50% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.78 per share. CONMED has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNMD)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CONMED in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CONMED stock.

CONMED

CLARIVATE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company earned $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Its revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Clarivate are expected to grow by 11.48% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $0.68 per share. Clarivate has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLARIVATE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLVT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clarivate in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clarivate stock.

Clarivate

ULTRALIFE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Ultralife has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Ultralife has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ULTRALIFE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ULBI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ultralife in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ultralife stock.

Ultralife