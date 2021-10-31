TRUSTMARK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm earned $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Trustmark has generated $2.56 earnings per share over the last year ($3.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for Trustmark are expected to decrease by -18.50% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.07 per share. Trustmark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRUSTMARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRMK)

SPIRIT AIRLINES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines last announced its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company earned $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Spirit Airlines has generated ($8.48) earnings per share over the last year (($6.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Spirit Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.12) to $1.84 per share. Spirit Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPIRIT AIRLINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAVE)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spirit Airlines in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Spirit Airlines stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAVE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SKECHERS U.S.A. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A. last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Its revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Skechers U.S.A. has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year ($2.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Earnings for Skechers U.S.A. are expected to grow by 13.43% in the coming year, from $2.68 to $3.04 per share.

IS SKECHERS U.S.A. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SKX)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Skechers U.S.A. in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Skechers U.S.A. stock.

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2021. The reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company earned $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets has generated $4.73 earnings per share over the last year ($4.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. Earnings for Cboe Global Markets are expected to decrease by -2.88% in the coming year, from $5.21 to $5.06 per share.

IS CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CBOE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cboe Global Markets in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cboe Global Markets stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBOE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

