TRITON INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Triton International has generated $4.61 earnings per share over the last year ($5.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Triton International are expected to decrease by -0.95% in the coming year, from $8.45 to $8.37 per share. Triton International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRITON INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRTN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Triton International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Triton International stock.

TAYLOR MORRISON HOME EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taylor Morrison Home has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Earnings for Taylor Morrison Home are expected to grow by 31.91% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $6.78 per share. Taylor Morrison Home has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TAYLOR MORRISON HOME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TMHC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Taylor Morrison Home in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Taylor Morrison Home stock.

DAVITA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business earned $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has generated $7.26 earnings per share over the last year ($7.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Earnings for DaVita are expected to grow by 4.34% in the coming year, from $9.22 to $9.62 per share. DaVita has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DAVITA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DVA)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DaVita in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” DaVita stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DATA I/O EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

