CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners last posted its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.20. Crestwood Equity Partners has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year (($2.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Crestwood Equity Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to $1.71 per share. Crestwood Equity Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CEQP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Crestwood Equity Partners stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners

CIMPRESS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Cimpress has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year (($3.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cimpress are expected to decrease by -1.17% in the coming year, from $3.41 to $3.37 per share. Cimpress has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CIMPRESS? (NASDAQ:CMPR)

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company earned $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year ($3.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Earnings for Columbia Sportswear are expected to grow by 16.02% in the coming year, from $4.62 to $5.36 per share. Columbia Sportswear has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COLM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Columbia Sportswear in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Columbia Sportswear stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COLM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Columbia Sportswear

NEWELL BRANDS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2021. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Its revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year ($1.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Earnings for Newell Brands are expected to grow by 9.77% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.91 per share.

IS NEWELL BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NWL)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newell Brands in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Newell Brands stock.

Newell Brands