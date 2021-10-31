GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company earned $109.04 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($1.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. Earnings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte are expected to grow by 38.55% in the coming year, from $2.62 to $3.63 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OMAB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALAMOS GOLD EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Its revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alamos Gold has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year ($0.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.8. Earnings for Alamos Gold are expected to decrease by -14.89% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.40 per share. Alamos Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alamos Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alamos Gold stock.

CULLEN/FROST BANKERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cullen/Frost Bankers has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year ($6.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Earnings for Cullen/Frost Bankers are expected to decrease by -13.38% in the coming year, from $6.50 to $5.63 per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CFR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PHILLIPS 66 EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $2.07. Phillips 66 has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year (($3.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Phillips 66 are expected to grow by 213.40% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $6.08 per share.

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Phillips 66 in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Phillips 66 stock.

