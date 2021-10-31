NCR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NCR)

NCR last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. NCR has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year (($1.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NCR are expected to grow by 39.00% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $3.60 per share. NCR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NCR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NCR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NCR in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NCR stock.

NCR

AXIS CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm earned $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AXIS Capital has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year ($3.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Earnings for AXIS Capital are expected to decrease by -2.69% in the coming year, from $4.83 to $4.70 per share. AXIS Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXIS CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AXS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AXIS Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AXIS Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AXS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AXIS Capital

ASE TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($0.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for ASE Technology are expected to grow by 22.54% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.87 per share. ASE Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASE TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ASE Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” ASE Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ASX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ASE Technology

CALIFORNIA BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. California BanCorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. California BanCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CALIFORNIA BANCORP? (NASDAQ:CALB)

Wall Street analysts have given California BanCorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but California BanCorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.