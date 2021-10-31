ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group last issued its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Asbury Automotive Group has generated $12.90 earnings per share over the last year ($22.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for Asbury Automotive Group are expected to grow by 1.20% in the coming year, from $24.25 to $24.54 per share. Asbury Automotive Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABG)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Asbury Automotive Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Asbury Automotive Group stock.

TRONOX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tronox has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year ($7.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.3. Earnings for Tronox are expected to decrease by -0.43% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $2.33 per share. Tronox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRONOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TROX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tronox in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tronox stock.

DECKERS OUTDOOR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.02. The firm earned $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has generated $13.47 earnings per share over the last year ($15.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Earnings for Deckers Outdoor are expected to grow by 16.49% in the coming year, from $15.65 to $18.23 per share. Deckers Outdoor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DECKERS OUTDOOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DECK)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Deckers Outdoor in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Deckers Outdoor stock.

GIGAMEDIA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter. GigaMedia has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.21) diluted earnings per share). GigaMedia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

