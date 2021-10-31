FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($1.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for First Commonwealth Financial are expected to decrease by -6.72% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.25 per share. First Commonwealth Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Commonwealth Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Commonwealth Financial stock.

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Columbia Financial has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Earnings for Columbia Financial are expected to decrease by -13.79% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.75 per share. Columbia Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Columbia Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Columbia Financial stock.

BLUEPRINT MEDICINES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.37. The company earned $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Blueprint Medicines has generated $5.59 earnings per share over the last year ($6.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Earnings for Blueprint Medicines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.68) to ($6.04) per share. Blueprint Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blueprint Medicines in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Blueprint Medicines stock.

SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business earned $128 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Shell Midstream Partners has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year ($1.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Earnings for Shell Midstream Partners are expected to grow by 5.37% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.57 per share.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shell Midstream Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Shell Midstream Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SHLX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

