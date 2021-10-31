HAWAIIAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian last announced its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hawaiian has generated ($11.96) earnings per share over the last year (($6.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hawaiian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.45) to $1.00 per share. Hawaiian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HAWAIIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hawaiian in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hawaiian stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Empire State Realty Trust has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year (($0.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Empire State Realty Trust are expected to grow by 24.19% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.77 per share. Empire State Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESRT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Empire State Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Empire State Realty Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ESRT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NVENT ELECTRIC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company earned $601 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.7. Earnings for nVent Electric are expected to grow by 9.52% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $2.07 per share. nVent Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NVENT ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for nVent Electric in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” nVent Electric stock.

ADVANSIX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The company earned $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($3.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for AdvanSix are expected to decrease by -0.44% in the coming year, from $4.55 to $4.53 per share.

IS ADVANSIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AdvanSix in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AdvanSix stock.

