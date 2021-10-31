PJT PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.24. PJT Partners has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year ($4.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Earnings for PJT Partners are expected to grow by 11.04% in the coming year, from $4.89 to $5.43 per share. PJT Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PJT PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PJT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PJT Partners in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PJT Partners stock.

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year ($3.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Earnings for Live Oak Bancshares are expected to decrease by -22.71% in the coming year, from $3.61 to $2.79 per share. Live Oak Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVE OAK BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Live Oak Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Live Oak Bancshares stock.

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company earned $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has generated $3.92 earnings per share over the last year (($2.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Molson Coors Beverage are expected to grow by 7.65% in the coming year, from $3.92 to $4.22 per share. Molson Coors Beverage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TAP)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Molson Coors Beverage in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Molson Coors Beverage stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TAP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ABBVIE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2021. The reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has generated $10.56 earnings per share over the last year ($3.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. Earnings for AbbVie are expected to grow by 10.45% in the coming year, from $12.63 to $13.95 per share.

IS ABBVIE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABBV)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AbbVie in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AbbVie stock.

