VERITEX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Veritex has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year ($2.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Earnings for Veritex are expected to grow by 15.65% in the coming year, from $2.62 to $3.03 per share. Veritex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERITEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VBTX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veritex in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Veritex stock.

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year ($3.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for Silicon Motion Technology are expected to grow by 23.84% in the coming year, from $5.41 to $6.70 per share. Silicon Motion Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIMO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silicon Motion Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Silicon Motion Technology stock.

NIELSEN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business earned $882 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nielsen has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Earnings for Nielsen are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.65 per share. Nielsen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NIELSEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NLSN)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nielsen in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nielsen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NLSN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year ($4.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Earnings for Booz Allen Hamilton are expected to grow by 10.21% in the coming year, from $4.21 to $4.64 per share.

IS BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BAH)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Booz Allen Hamilton stock.

