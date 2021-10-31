ARCH RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arch Resources has generated ($8.87) earnings per share over the last year (($16.55) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arch Resources are expected to grow by 10.04% in the coming year, from $13.15 to $14.47 per share. Arch Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arch Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Arch Resources stock.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business earned $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year ($1.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. Earnings for Gibraltar Industries are expected to grow by 18.82% in the coming year, from $3.40 to $4.04 per share. Gibraltar Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Roadhouse has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Earnings for Texas Roadhouse are expected to grow by 12.13% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $4.16 per share. Texas Roadhouse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Texas Roadhouse in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Texas Roadhouse stock.

LAZARD EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm earned $702 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Its revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lazard has generated $3.60 earnings per share over the last year ($4.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Earnings for Lazard are expected to grow by 4.09% in the coming year, from $4.64 to $4.83 per share.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lazard in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lazard stock.

