HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.53. The firm earned $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hudson Pacific Properties has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year (($0.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hudson Pacific Properties are expected to grow by 8.67% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.13 per share. Hudson Pacific Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HPP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hudson Pacific Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HPP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INVESTORS BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm earned $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Investors Bancorp has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year ($1.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for Investors Bancorp are expected to grow by 5.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.32 per share. Investors Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVESTORS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ISBC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Investors Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Investors Bancorp stock.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Earnings for Gaming and Leisure Properties are expected to grow by 3.54% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $3.51 per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLPI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gaming and Leisure Properties stock.

IKONICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $4.25 million during the quarter. IKONICS has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.1. IKONICS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN IKONICS? (NASDAQ:IKNX)

