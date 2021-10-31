NAVIENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Its revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Navient has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year ($5.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Earnings for Navient are expected to decrease by -27.27% in the coming year, from $4.29 to $3.12 per share. Navient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAVIENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NAVI)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Navient in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Navient stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NAVI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business earned $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Comfort Systems USA has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year ($4.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Earnings for Comfort Systems USA are expected to grow by 10.08% in the coming year, from $3.67 to $4.04 per share. Comfort Systems USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMFORT SYSTEMS USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FIX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Comfort Systems USA in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” Comfort Systems USA stock.

AGILON HEALTH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. agilon health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for agilon health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($0.08) per share. agilon health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGILON HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGL)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for agilon health in the last year. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” agilon health stock.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2021. The reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.66 by $0.84. The company earned $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Charter Communications has generated $16.00 earnings per share over the last year ($19.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.9. Earnings for Charter Communications are expected to grow by 38.51% in the coming year, from $21.24 to $29.42 per share.

IS CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHTR)

23 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Charter Communications in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Charter Communications stock.

