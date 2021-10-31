PERION NETWORK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year ($0.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.1. Earnings for Perion Network are expected to grow by 37.88% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.91 per share. Perion Network has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Perion Network in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Perion Network stock.

IMPINJ EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm earned $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Its revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year (($2.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Impinj are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.07) per share. Impinj has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Impinj in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Impinj stock.

TFS FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.5. Earnings for TFS Financial are expected to decrease by -32.14% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.19 per share. TFS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IMMUNOGEN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business earned $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. Its revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. ImmunoGen has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year (($0.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ImmunoGen are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.82) per share.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ImmunoGen in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ImmunoGen stock.

ImmunoGen