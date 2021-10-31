USANA HEALTH SCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences has generated $5.86 earnings per share over the last year ($6.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Earnings for USANA Health Sciences are expected to grow by 4.60% in the coming year, from $6.31 to $6.60 per share. USANA Health Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS USANA HEALTH SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USNA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for USANA Health Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” USANA Health Sciences stock.

USANA Health Sciences

IROBOT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm earned $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. iRobot has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year ($3.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Earnings for iRobot are expected to grow by 69.61% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $3.07 per share. iRobot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IROBOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRBT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iRobot in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” iRobot stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IRBT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

iRobot

HOULIHAN LOKEY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Its revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Houlihan Lokey has generated $4.62 earnings per share over the last year ($5.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Earnings for Houlihan Lokey are expected to grow by 1.34% in the coming year, from $4.47 to $4.53 per share. Houlihan Lokey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOULIHAN LOKEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HLI)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Houlihan Lokey in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Houlihan Lokey stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HLI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Houlihan Lokey

CAMECO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The company earned $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year (($0.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cameco are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.43 per share.

IS CAMECO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCJ)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cameco in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cameco stock.

Cameco