EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES A EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AKO.A)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $618.24 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES A A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AKO.A)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AKO.A, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ULTRA CLEAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean last issued its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Its revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year ($2.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Earnings for Ultra Clean are expected to grow by 10.58% in the coming year, from $3.59 to $3.97 per share. Ultra Clean has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ULTRA CLEAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UCTT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ultra Clean in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ultra Clean stock.

UNITED STATES STEEL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:X)

United States Steel last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business earned $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United States Steel has generated ($4.67) earnings per share over the last year ($3.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Earnings for United States Steel are expected to decrease by -60.40% in the coming year, from $11.87 to $4.70 per share. United States Steel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED STATES STEEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:X)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United States Steel in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” United States Steel stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in X, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips 66 Partners has generated $3.58 earnings per share over the last year ($2.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Earnings for Phillips 66 Partners are expected to grow by 14.01% in the coming year, from $3.64 to $4.15 per share.

IS PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PSXP)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Phillips 66 Partners in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Phillips 66 Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PSXP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

