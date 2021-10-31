ACADIA REALTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Acadia Realty Trust has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Acadia Realty Trust are expected to grow by 15.45% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.27 per share. Acadia Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACADIA REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AKR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acadia Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Acadia Realty Trust stock.

Acadia Realty Trust

PLEXUS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm earned $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Its revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year ($4.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Earnings for Plexus are expected to grow by 13.24% in the coming year, from $4.91 to $5.56 per share. Plexus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLEXUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLXS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plexus in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Plexus stock.

Plexus

BRUNSWICK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The business earned $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Its revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has generated $5.07 earnings per share over the last year ($7.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Earnings for Brunswick are expected to grow by 11.43% in the coming year, from $8.05 to $8.97 per share. Brunswick has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRUNSWICK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BC)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brunswick in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Brunswick stock.

Brunswick

W. P. CAREY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The company earned $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. W. P. Carey has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year ($2.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.0. Earnings for W. P. Carey are expected to grow by 1.85% in the coming year, from $4.86 to $4.95 per share.

IS W. P. CAREY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WPC)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for W. P. Carey in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” W. P. Carey stock.

W. P. Carey